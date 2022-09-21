On the 20th of September the Russian military killed 6 residents of Donetsk region, – says Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of Donetsk region military administration.

According to Kyrylenko, two civilians were killed in Bakhmut with one casualty registered in Toretsk, Druzhba, Georgiyivka, and Velyka Novosilka.

20 civilians were injured in shelling during the past day. Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Volhovakha and Mariupol. ‘Every war criminal will be punished!’ = stated Kyrylenko.