In the past day, Russian troops continued artillery and air strikes targeting the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the enemy hit 14 towns and villages in the region, destroying and damaging 32 civilian objects.

During the day, the Russian army shelled the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhove, Sviatohirsk, Krasnohorivka, Velyka Novosilka, Kurakhivka, Pivnichne, Vovchenka, Netailove, Karlivka and Novy Komar.

With the use of aircraft, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and mortars, the enemy hit apartment and administrative buildings, culture and commercial facilities, electricity supply lines and railway objects.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,388 civilian residents have been killed and 3,105 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.