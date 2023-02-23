During the past day, Russian troops hit 12 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the strikes destroyed and damaged 19 civilian objects.

The enemy shelled the towns of Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, Lastochkyne, Rozlyv, Vremivka, Karlivka, Tonenke and Bohatyr.

With S-300 missiles, Grad rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars, Russians targeted apartment and administrative buildings, warehouses, electricity supply lines and other objects.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,382 civilians have been killed and 3,078 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.