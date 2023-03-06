Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that Russia continues artillery and rocket attacks hitting the civilian infrastructure of the region.

In an overnight strike, the enemy hit with multiple launch rocket systems the village of Dachne near Kurakhove, damaging 10 apartment buildings and private houses, an administrative building and a culture facility.

In Kramatorsk, the missile attack hit a school. Fortunately, the strike did not cause any casualties.

One civilian was wounded in the town of Vugledar where Russians hit residential areas.

The governor also reported one civilian killed and three wounded in Bakhmut.