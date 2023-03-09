During the past day, Russian troops hit 12 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

The local police reported that the enemy attacked Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Zhelanne, Karlivka, Pivnichne, Kamianka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke and Krasnohorivka.

Russians launched 29 attacks using aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars.

The strikes caused civilian casualties, destroyed and damaged 14 civilian objects, including apartment buildings, a hospital and industrial facilities.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,402 civilians have been killed and 3,142 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.