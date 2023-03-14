During the past day, Russia shelled 14 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

According to the local police, the enemy hit Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Velyka Novosilka, Kurakhivka, Ivanopillia, Lastochkyne, Nykyforivka, Pivnichne, Maksimilianivka, and Novoukrainka.

With the use of aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars, Russian troops destroyed and damaged 60 civilian objects, including 37 residential houses, a school, industrial facilities and gas supply lines.

The strikes caused new civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,410 civilians have been killed and 3,183 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.