With the ongoing air and artillery attacks, Russian invaders hit 17 towns and villages of Donetsk region in the past day.

As stated by the local police, the enemy troops shelled Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Halytsynivka, Vremivka, Karlivka, Novosamarske, Pivnichne, Tonenke, Hryhorivka, Novoukrainka, Orlivka, Zoriane, Komyshivka and Heorhiivka.

Russian strikes destroyed and damaged 45 civilian objects including apartment buildings, schools, and industrial facilities. Targeting civilian infrastructure, Russian troops used aircraft, S-30 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars.

The strikes caused civilian casualties. As reported by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,412 civilians have been killed and 3,210 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.