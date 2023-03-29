In the past day, Russian invaders hit 8 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police department, Russia hit Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Karlivka and Vovchenka.

Using aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and mortars, Russian troops launched 18 fire attacks, damaging residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The strikes caused civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1436 have been killed and 3302 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.