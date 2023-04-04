In the past day, Russian troops hit 10 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the enemy shelled Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Zalizne, Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Torske and Novoukrainka.

Targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure, the invaders used S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars.

Russian strikes destroyed and damaged 17 civilian objects, including 6 residential houses, a hospital, industrial, administrative and commercial facilities.

The attacks caused civilian casualties. As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1450 civilians have been killed and 3339 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.