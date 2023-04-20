Russian invaders continue air and artillery strikes targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region.

In the past day, Russians hit Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Lastochkyne, Novodmytrivka, Viroliubivka, Novokalynove, the local police reported.

The enemy used aircraft, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and tanks targeting civilian objects.

Russian strikes destroyed and damaged 26 civilian objects including apartment buildings, a hospital, a kindergarten and administrative buildings.

As reported by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1477 local civilians have been killed and 3414 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.