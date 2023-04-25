In the past day, Russian troops hit 18 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the enemy targeted Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, New York, Ocheretyne, Pivnichne, Vremivka, Ivanopillia, Karlivka, Novobakhmutivka, Predtechyne, Khromove and Shakhtarske.

With the use of aircraft, missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, Russians destroyed and damaged 46 civilian objects, including 39 residential houses, 2 schools, a clinic and other facilities.

Russian strikes again caused civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1483 civilians have been killed and 3436 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.