During the past day, Russian troops shelled 16 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the enemy targeted Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Yampil, New York, Veselyi Hai, Netailove, Berdychi, Karlivka, Umanske, Predtechyne and Zvanivka.

With the use of combat jets, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, Russians hit residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Russian strikes destroyed and damaged 58 civilian objects, including 46 residential buildings, administrative and industrial facilities.

The attacks of the invaders again caused civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1486 civilians have been killed and 3440 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.