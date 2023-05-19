On May 18, Russian troops continued air and artillery strikes in Donetsk region.

According to the local police, the enemy hit 17 towns and villages in the region.

Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Hostre, New York, Ocheretyne, Bohoyavlenka, Bokove, Vesele, Vremivka, Karlivka, Maksymivka, Novokalynove and Prechystivka suffered Russian strikes.

With the use of combat aircraft, S-300 missiles, Grad and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars, Russians hit 76 civilian objects, including 17 apartment buildings, 29 private houses, commercial and industrial facilities.

One civilian resident was killed in kostiantynivka and another in Velyka Novosilka.

Nine civilians were wounded in Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk and Ukrainsk.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1523 civilian residents have been killed and 3552 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.