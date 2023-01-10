Within the last 24 hours, Russian invaders hit 11 towns in Donetsk region with air and artillery strikes.

Local police inform that the enemy launched 21 attacks and damaged 47 civilian objects.

Russian troops used aircraft, S-300 missiles, heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars targeting civilian infrastructure.

The strikes damaged 32 residential houses, industrial and economic facilities.

With the ongoing evacuation efforts, 93 people moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,295 civilians have been killed and 2,839 wounded in the region. these numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.