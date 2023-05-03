In the past day, Russian troops hit 11 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the enemy targeted Avdiivka, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, Velyka Novosilka, Yasnohirka, Netailove, Hannivka, Vremivka, Karlivka and Umanske.

With the use of combat aircraft, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, Russians damaged 38 civilian objects, including 28 residential houses, a school, a hospital and other facilities.

Russian strikes caused civilian casualties. As stated by local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1487 civilians have been killed and 3460 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.