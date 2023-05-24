In the past day, Russian invaders continued air and artillery strikes targeting civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Donetsk region.

According to the local police, Russians launched 23 fire attacks hitting 10 towns and villages in the region.

The enemy targeted Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Yampil, Karlivka, Mykolaivka and Novodmytrivka.

With the use of combat aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars, the invaders destroyed and damaged 32 civilian objects, including 25 residential houses, a school, a church, industrial and administrative facilities.

Russian strikes caused new civilian casualties. Civilian residents are reported wounded in Avdiivka, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Mykolaivka and Novodmytrivka.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1529 civilians have been killed and 3584 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.