In the past 24 hours, Russian military launched 22 fire attacks targeting Donetsk region.

The enemy hit 12 towns and villages in the region. As informed by the local police, Russians attacked Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Pivnichne, Udachne, Veseli Hai, Hannivka, Dalne, Maksymivka and Novoukrainka.

The invaders used combat aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. The strikes targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

2 local civilians are reported wounded after the strikes.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1593 civilians have been killed and 3796 wounded in the region. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.