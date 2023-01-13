During the day, the Russian army shelled 17 settlements in the Donetsk region, which led to the civilian casualties and damage to 12 civilian objects.

The regional police department reported that Russian troops carried out nine fire attacks on Avdiivka. The towns Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, Kramatorsk, Soledar, Kurakhove, Zalizne, Velika Novosilka, Berdychi, Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Maksimilianivka, Pleshchiivka, Severne, Khromovka were also hit.

Russian troops fired at the civilian population using aircraft, S-300 missile systems, Grad rocket launchers, artillery and tanks. Because of the Russian attacks, 12 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged – 7 residential buildings, enterprises, a garage, a car.

Russia hit Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka with S-300 missiles. The rockets hit the territory of industrial enterprises; there is no information about the victims. As the enemy attacked Avdiivka with aircraft, Grads and artillery, a civilian resident was killed. There are also wounded civilians in Soledar and Klishchiivka.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 62 people moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,299 civilians have been killed and 2,842 wounded in the region, as reported by the governor. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.