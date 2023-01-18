On Tuesday, Russian invaders continued constant artillery and air strikes in Donetsk region.

Local police inform that Russians shelled 12 towns and villages causing damage to 13 civilian objects.

During the past day, Russia hit the towns of Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Druzhba, Karlivka, Klishchiivka, Novy Komar, Ivanovske, Orlivka, Severne and Tonenke.

Russian troops used multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, tanks and mortars targeting civilian objects.

The strikes caused damage to residential houses, administrative and economic buildings.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 38 people moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

As reported by local governor, 1,309 civilians have been killed and 2,859 wounded in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.