Russia continues constant artillery and air strikes in Donetsk region.

Local police inform that in the past day, the invaders hit 14 towns in the region, destroying and damaging 21 civilian objects.

The enemy targeted the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Iverske, Novopokrovske, Paraskoviivka, Orlivka, Bohatyr, and Rozlyv.

The invaders used S-300 missiles, Grad and Uragan rocket launchers, artillery, tanks and mortars to hit civilian infrastructure.

The strikes caused damage to residential houses, a school, farm buildings and industrial facilities.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 71 people moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,319 civilian residents have been killed and 2,879 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.