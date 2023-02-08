Over the past day, Russian invaders hit ten towns and villages in Donetsk region.

According to the local police, the strikes hit residential areas and other civilian infrastructure.

During the day, Russian troops attacked the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Druzhkivka, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Kamianka, Neskuchne, and Tonenke.

Russian strikes, which involved the use of aircraft, missiles, rocket launchers and heavy artillery, damaged six residential buildings and other civilian objects.

Artillery attacks that targeted Bakhmut wounded several civilian residents.

With the ongoing evacuation, 268 people moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,352 civilian residents have been killed and 3,002 wounded in the region, as reported by the governor. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.