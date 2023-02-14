During the past day, Russian invaders continued artillery and air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region.

As reported by local police, the enemy shelled 17 towns and villages in the region, including Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Lyman, Kurakhove, Vugledar and other settlements.

Using of aircraft, rocket launchers, artillery, tanks and mortars, Russians destroyed and damaged 17 civilian objects, including 9 apartment buildings.

Civilian casualties were reported in Lyman and Stavky village.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,360 civilians have been killed and 3,038 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.