During the past day, Russian troops shelled 11 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by local police, the strikes caused civilian casualties and ruined 17 objects of civilian infrastructure.

The invaders hit the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Vremivka, Karlivka, Tetianivka, Kamianka, Nevelske, Novoselivka and Katerynivka.

The enemy used multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars to target residential areas and industrial facilities.

Bakhmut suffered the heaviest strikes, which killed 5 and wounded 9 local residents.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,372 people heve been killed and 3,062 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.