Russian invaders continue constant artillery and air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region.

During the past day, the enemy shelled 23 towns and villages in the region, local police reported.

Russians targeted the towns of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Hostre, Arkhanhelske, Berdychi, Vesele, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Yelyzavetivka, Zoryanye, Ivanopillia, Karlivka, Katerynivka, Kleban Byk, Krasnohorivka, Lastochkine, Maksimilianivka, Novy Komar, Novobakhmutivka and Novopokrovske.

The strikes destroyed and damaged 35 civilian objects, including apartment buildings, a school, a kindergarten, industrial facilities and electricity supply lines.

To hit civilian objects, the enemy used S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, 1,381 civilians have been killed and 3,075 wounded in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties there.