Russia continues constant artillery and air strikes targeting the territory of Donetsk region.

During the day, Russian troops hit 11 towns in the region, the local police department reported.

The strikes damaged residential areas and industrial enterprises.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 56 locals moved to the safer areas of Ukraine.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,290 civilians have been killed and 2,816 wounded. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Later, it was reported that Russia hit with missiles the town of Kramatorsk.