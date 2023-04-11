During the past day, Russian invaders hit 12 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, Russians attacked Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Vremivka, Predtechyne, Markove, Semenivka and Maksymilianivka.

The strikes targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure, causing damage to 33 civilian objects including 26 residential houses.

To hit civilian objects, the enemy used aircraft, missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars.

The attacks again caused civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1463 civilians have been killed and 3372 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.