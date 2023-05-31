In the past day, Russian invaders launched 35 fire attacks targeting 17 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

The local police reported air and artillery strikes in Avdiivka, Hirnyk, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, New York, Zhelanne Druhe, Karlivka, Kostiantynivka, Maiske, Maksymivka, Novoukrainka, Ostrivske, Prechystivka and Umanske.

With the use of aerial bombs, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars, Russians hit residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The strikes damaged 19 apartment buildings, medical facilities, a school, a police department, a library and other objects.

The enemy attacks again caused civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-fledged war, 1537 civilian residents have been killed and 3615 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.