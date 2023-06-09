In the past day, Russian troops shelled 7 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As stated by the local police, the invaders launched 14 fire attacks targeting Avdiivka, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Karlivka, Maksymilianivka, Neskuchne and Umanske.

With the use of air bombs, missiles and heavy artillery, Russians destroyed and damaged 23 civilian objects including 14 residential houses, a hospital, industrial and commercial facilities.

The enemy attacks again caused civilian casualties. 1 person was killed and 4 wounded in Maksymilianivka. Wounded civilians are also reported in Toretsk.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1555 local residents have been killed and 3667 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.