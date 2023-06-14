During the past day, Russian invaders launched 15 fire attacks hitting 7 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the enemy targeted Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Velyka Novosilka, Andriivka, Netailove and Novyi Komar.

Russian strikes destroyed and damaged 24 civilian objects, including 19 residential houses, industrial and railway facilities.

To hit civilian infrastructure, Russians used combat aircraft, Uragan and Grad multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery.

Russian attacks again caused civilian casualties. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1561 local residents have been killed and 3689 wounded, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.