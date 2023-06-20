In the past day, Russian invaders continued air and artillery strikes in Donetsk region targeting residential houses and civilian infrastructure.

Russians shelled 15 towns and villages of the region causing civilian casualties.

According to the local police, the enemy attacked Avdiivka, Zalizne, Lyman, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Viroliubivka, Kurtivka, Lastochkyne, Mykolaivka, Novyi Komar, Novobakhmutivka, Rai-Olexandrivka, Stupochki and Chervone.

Russians used air bombs, missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery. The attacks destroyed and damaged 12 civilian objects, including 6 residential houses, a kindergarten, a gas station and power supply lines.

During the day, three civilian residents were wounded in the region. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1566 civilians have been killed and 3710 wounded in the region. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.