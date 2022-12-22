During the past day, Russian invaders launched 21 air and artillery attacks targeting the territory of Donetsk region.

Region police inform that Russians hit 10 towns and villages in the region, wounding several civilians.

The police also reported damage to 23 civilian objects, including residential houses, a school, a factory and shops.

The enemy used S-300 missiles, heavy artillery and rocket systems.

Withing the ongoing evacuation, 78 locals moved to the safer areas.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,275 civilians have been killed and 2,773 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties there.