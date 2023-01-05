Ukraine’s culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko reported that the Dormition Cathedral and Refectory Church in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra have been returned to the state ownership.

Earlier, both churches were rented by the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate.

According to the minister, the commission for the transfer of the churches to the stated completed its work today.

The commission began its work on January 2 and was engaged in inventorying the property, as well as drawing up a technical inspection report for two buildings.

Based on the results of the commission’s work, the document of the return of the buildings was signed.