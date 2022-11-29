On November 29, a support rally was held near the Commercial Court of Kyiv before the hearing of the lawsuit filed by the Dovzhenko National Center against the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinema with a demand to declare the order on the reorganization of the Dovzhenko-Center illegal and to cancel it.

About 50 people gathered near the court for a protest, holding paper masks with the image of Ukrainian writer and film director Oleksandr Dovzhenko and demanding the cancellation of the order to reorganize the Dovzhenko-Center.

The court postponed to December 20 the preliminary hearing on the claim of the Dovzhenko-Center to the State Agency for Cinema regarding the order on the reorganization.

In August 2022, the State Agency of Ukraine for Film Affairs issued an order on the reorganization of the ‘Dovzhenko-Center’. This means the liquidation of the national film archive, which has been engaged in the preservation, research and popularization of Ukrainian cinema since 1994.

In November, Ukraine’s culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said on Twitter that the reorganization of ‘Dovzhenko-Center’ had been suspended.