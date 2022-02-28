Kharkiv city council informs they expect dozens of civilian casualties, but cannot tell the exact number now as the shelling has just finished.

Ще один обстріл Харкова, орієнтовно, район Олексіївка. pic.twitter.com/oZyEstTVY0 — Букви (@Bykvu) February 28, 2022

Within the last 24 hours, 44 people were wounded in Kharkiv, seven of whom died.

‘Kharkiv is an integral part of Ukraine! We stand together as one. We will stand for Ukraine to the end. We are united as never before’, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov stressed.

The former infrastructure minister Volodymyr Omelian comments that Russian troops started rocket strikes at residential areas of Ukrainian cities because they cannot defeat the Ukrainian army.