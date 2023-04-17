Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that over the past 9 months, the Office of the Ombudsman has received ‘dozens of videos’, in which Russians executed and tortured captive Ukrainian soldiers.

‘This is cutting off the head, cutting off the genitals, cutting off the ears, nose, limbs, fingers. It was possible to identify some executioners. And I know that one person suffered punishment: he died during a combat encounter with Ukrainian troops’, Lubinets said in an interview to Ukrainska Pravda.

The ombudsman added that the Russian Federation deliberately publicly distributes videos, in which the occupiers demonstratively execute Ukrainian soldiers, and does it for various reasons.

The first goal is to support anti-Ukrainian sentiments in the Russian society. The second reason is to convince Russian soldiers not to surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so as not to be executed. In addition, Russia aims to intimidate the Ukrainian military.

On April 11, a video of another war crime committed by the Russian occupiers against Ukrainian prisoners of war appeared on social media.