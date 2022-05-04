Back in the USSR? Thanks, but no. A new poll by Rating group found that the number of Ukrainians pining for the Soviet Union times has hit the new, record, low as only 11% of respondents admitted they are nostalgic about that era.

By contrast, staggering 87% of people said they have no sentiment about ‘good ol’ Soviet times’ whatsoever.

The poll echoes the dramatic shift in ideology and moods of Ukrainians amid the ongoing Russian aggression that makes people distance from all things deemed ‘Soviet’ or ‘Russian’ – they are found to be foreign and alien.

The experts cite Russian aggressive narratives about shared Soviet-times ‘legacy’ as one of the major reason behind this change of heart.

Rating group said it surveyed 1000 people on April 27.