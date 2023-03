Overnight, Russian invaders hi the territory of Ukraine with kamikaze drones.

As reported by Kryvyi Rih mayor Oleksandr Vilkul, the city was attacked with six Iran-made Shahed drones.

The air defense managed to intercept only one drone while the other five hit the city.

The authorities did not provide any further details regarding the objects targeted by Russians and called on the population not to post any photos or videos on social media.