Overnight, Russian invaders twice attacked Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, with kamikaze drones.

Ukraine’s air defense representative said on TV that 12 Iran-made kamikaze drones attacked the city from the south.

Six drones were intercepted by the Ukrainian air defense forces.

The army command say the enemy is trying to ‘weak’ areas in the Ukrainian air defense system. The previous attacks on Bila Tserkva took place a day before with the use of Iranian Shahed-136 drones.