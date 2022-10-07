During the night, Russian invaders attacked the city of Mykolaiv with kamikaze drones.

The strike targeted residential areas and caused fire in a two-story building.

‘At night, October 7, around 01:20, the enemy attacked the city with kamikaze drones. As a result, a fire broke out in a two-story building in one of the districts of Mykolaiv. It passed without victims or victims’, region governor Vitaly Kim said on Telegram.

In addition, he noted that on October 6, at 11:30 am, after the enemy shelling of the Shevchenkivska community, two people were injured, and a civilian infrastructure object was damaged.

Air strikes and rocket attacks were also reported in other towns of the region.