On early Thursday morning, the emergency team finished the search and rescue operation at the site of the drone attack. The final count of casualties is 9 people.

The attack took place yesterday and targeted an educational facility and two dormitories in the town of Rzhyshchiv, Kyiv region.

The Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that 9 bodies were found under the rubble. 9 people were wounded and are now getting medical treatment at hospital.

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s office launched the investigation into the case for violating the laws and customs of war.