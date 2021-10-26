The Amsterdam court ruled a collection of archaeological objects from Crimea should be returned to Kyiv.

The collection of ancient gold artefacts from Crimea was on display in the Netherlands when Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

The artefacts include a solid gold Scythian helmet from the 4th century B.C. and a golden neck ornament from the 2nd century A.D. that each weigh more than a kilogram.

A lower court in 2016 had ordered the Allard Pierson Museum to return the archaeological treasures, which also include gems, helmets and scabbards, to Ukraine’s government.

Following Russia’s appeal, the Dutch appeals court ruled the collection should be handed to Ukraine, not the Crimea museums it came from.

President Zelensky hailed the decision in Twitter, claiming it is a ‘long-awaited victory’.

The long-awaited victory in the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. "Scythian gold" returns to 🇺🇦. Grateful to the court for a fair decision, and to @minjust_gov_ua, @MFA_Ukraine & @MKIPUkraine for the result. We always regain what’s ours. After the "Scythian gold", we'll return Crimea. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 26, 2021

As BBC informs, the court decided that under Unesco rules the treasures should be handed back to the sovereign state.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba also welcomed the court decision, adding the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine continues to work in international courts and demand that Russia be held accountable for its actions.