Ukrainian schools and universities are preparing to a new schooling year, which is due to begin on September 1.

Taking into account the ongoing Russian invasion and missile strikes all over Ukraine, the government pays special attention to the security measures.

Interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi said in a briefing that each educational institution in the country will have a rescue expert who will be responsible for the safety conditions of students and teaching personnel.

The minister also said that all educational establishment undergo security checks by emergency services experts. As of today, 41% of country’s schools and universities are ready to start the educational process in safe conditions.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has provided relevant recommendations for educational institutions and monitors their implementation.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine noted that their experts assigned to educational institutions will both teach safety measures and help participants in the educational process.