Each fifth person in Ukraine will have negative consequences for mental health caused by war experiences.

Ukraine’s health ministry states that about 15 million Ukrainians will need psychological help to overcome the war trauma. Moreover, about 3-4 million will need medication to get rid of mental issues caused by the war.

‘At least one in five people will have negative effects on mental health, and one in ten will experience these effects at the level of moderate or severe illness’, the statement claims.

Currently, the Ministry of Health, together with all involved parties, is paying attention to the issue of psychological assistance and rehabilitation of Ukrainian citizens in order to have a healthy nation in the future. The ministry is planning to create a project office to coordinate inter-sectoral cooperation between ministries and NGOs.