Eggplants are rich in antioxidants that give it a bright color and protect human body from damage caused by free radicals. The negative effects of these substances can lead to chronic illnesses, including cardiovascular disease.

In addition, an eggplant is a very light product, as 100 g of it contain only 24 kcal.

Eggplant With Feta Cheese

Ingredients:

3 eggplants ;

200 g feta cheese;

2 onions ;

3 cloves garlic;

1 tablespoon cumin;

1 teaspoon paprika.

50 ml olive oil.

Cooking:

Cut eggplants in halves and crosswise, then add salt and oil. Bake in the oven until done.

Cut onions and fry until golden, add cumin and paprika. Add feta cheese and finely chopped garlic to onion. Any other cheese can be used instead of feta.

Mix carefully and bake for 2 minutes.

Put cheese and onion mixture on top of the prepared eggplants. Be sure to serve warm.

Enjoy!