‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator said in a statement that as of November 29, Ukrainian generating facilities produce only 70% of the needed electricity amount.

On Monday, the deficit made 27% and on Sunday – 20%. It means a 10% deficit increase within two days.

The increase in power deficit occurred because of the emergency shutdown of units at several power plants. The incidents happened yesterday morning. Another reason is further growth in consumption due to worsening weather conditions.

The crisis in the Ukrainian energy system was caused by massive Russian missile attacks that target country’s infrastructure.