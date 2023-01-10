DTEK energy holding said in a statement Tuesday that the electricity deficit increases, which leads to outages in Kyiv and other areas.

The company explained that the Russian army continues to attack energy system facilities, which further increases the electricity shortage.

In addition, due to the cold weather, people use heaters more often, which greatly increases the load on electricity networks.

Another reason is the end of the Christmas season and return of businesses to operation.

According to the company, all regions of Ukraine have limits and in case these limits are exceeded, emergency shutdowns will be introduced.