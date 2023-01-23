The energy system of Ukraine still experiences a significant lack of capacity. As reported by Ukrenergo national energy operator, emergency outages have been introduced in five regions of Ukraine.

On Monday, the electricity consumption increased compared to the previous day. The increase is due to the beginning of the working week and the gradual decrease in temperature across Ukraine. All this has led to the increase in power deficit.

Consumption limits have been established for all regional operators. These limits have already been exceeded in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Volyn and Lviv regions, which caused emergency shutdowns.

Ukrenergo managed to restore one of the 330 kV power lines in the southeast of the country.