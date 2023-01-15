Serhii Kovalenko, CEO of the electricity company ‘Yasno’, said that after the massive missile attack, there is a huge generation deficit in the power system. A number of thermal power plants are not operating due to serious damage, and it is still too early to predict the restoration period.

In his Facebook statement, Kovalenko also noted that it is not yet known how long the repairs will last.

‘The problem is so serious that ‘Ukrenergo’ significantly limited consumption volumes throughout Ukraine and in Kyiv in particular. Colleagues keep the situation under control and look for solutions to stabilize it’, the statement says.

He stressed that operators of distribution systems must adhere to restrictions in order not to worsen the condition of the system. Therefore, emergency outages can be used. However, critical infrastructure must be stay connected.

According to Kovalenko, the ruination is significant. Energy employees are working to restore the system, but everyone should be prepared for long outages.

It should be noted that the energy infrastructure is being restored after the twelfth massive missile attack of the Russian Federation. Currently, repair work is ongoing on all objects damaged by strikes.

On January 14, the enemy tried to target the units of thermal power plants. Due to damage to the equipment, they stopped or reduced the production of electricity, and the deficit in the power system increased. This made it necessary to lower consumption limits in all regions.