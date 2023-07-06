Overnight Russian missile attack damaged a power supply line and three transformer facilities in Lviv region, the energy ministry informed. Two settlements are left without electricity.

The situation also remains difficult in the frontline regions. Electricity disruptions are reported in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Donetsk region. In Donetsk region, about 15 thousand consumers are left without electricity.

The electricity production at generating facilities fully meets consumption needs and there is no capacity deficit in the grid.

The energy repair crews are working 24/7 to restore the electricity supply to the population.