As of May 23, more than 20 towns and villages in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions remain without electricity due to Russian strikes.

The energy ministry reported electricity disruptions in 16 settlements in Dnipro region and 5 settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

The repair crews are working 24 hours a day to restore electricity supply to the consumers.

Electricity disruptions due to the Russian attacks are also reported in the frontline and borderline areas of Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions.